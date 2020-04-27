Coronavirus: Opposition blasts govt's phase two plan

Rome, April 27 - Opposition League leader Matteo Salvini on Sunday night said government plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown from May 4 were too timid urging authorities to "let us out". "We have been patient, we have listened, suggested, collaborated. Enough now, after 47 days of captivity we say: that's enough, let us out, let us earn, let us work," he said on Facebook. "If we need to come out of our homes to reclaim our freedom we will do so," he said. "We will do so with facemasks, at a distance, peaceful but determined". Rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni was also critical of the government's moves to lift lockdown. "Phase two is the same as phase one," she said. "I don't agree with the decision to open sector by sector, condemning to death by decree whole sectors. "Those who can open will be saved and the others are condemned to death".