Rome
Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

Rome
Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

Lecco
Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

Naples
Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

Rome
Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte signs decree to kick off phase two

Rome
Conte govt okays gradual relaxation of lockdown

Rome
Epidemic started in north in January, ISS says in update

April 24
Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

BariI controlli
Modugno, scende dal treno ed è bloccato dai Cc: aveva una cipolla di eroina

BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
TarantoIl racconto
L'Ilva di Taranto

Io papà operaio ex Ilva tra la pandemia e la cassa

 
FoggiaSanità
Policlinico di Foggia

Foggia, al Policlinico posti esauriti nelle «Aree grigie»

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
LecceNel salento
festa di Sant' Orornzo

Estate 2020 senza Taranta e Sant'Oronzo

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Rome

Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

Risk of bad loans on guarantees, 'self-certification needed'

Rome, April 27 - Italian businesses need direct State aid to weather the coronavirus storm, the Bank of Italy said Monday. "Part of the losses sustained by businesses won't be recoverable and not all their debts will be immediately repaid at the end of the health emergency," it said. It said the bad loans deriving from 450 billion euros in public guarantees activated by government decrees "could even surpass those of the two year period between 2012 and 2013, when they came close to 10%". Therefore, the central bank suggested a broader use of self-certification on the part of business people, who will be asking for the loans from banks covered by state guarantees "to attest the existence of the requisites to access the funding". Italian businesses will gradually be reopened after the end of lockdown on May 4.

