Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

Rome, April 27 - Italian businesses need direct State aid to weather the coronavirus storm, the Bank of Italy said Monday. "Part of the losses sustained by businesses won't be recoverable and not all their debts will be immediately repaid at the end of the health emergency," it said. It said the bad loans deriving from 450 billion euros in public guarantees activated by government decrees "could even surpass those of the two year period between 2012 and 2013, when they came close to 10%". Therefore, the central bank suggested a broader use of self-certification on the part of business people, who will be asking for the loans from banks covered by state guarantees "to attest the existence of the requisites to access the funding". Italian businesses will gradually be reopened after the end of lockdown on May 4.