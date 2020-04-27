Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lecco
27 Aprile 2020
Lecco, April 27 - Two male Italian teenagers aged 18 and 19 died of a suspected overdose after a party with two female friends at Colico near Lecco in the Valtellina area on Sunday night. The youths died in the house. They were rushed to hospital but medics could do nothing for them. The girls were unhurt. An autopsy has been ordered. The victims have not yet been named.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su