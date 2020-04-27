Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

Naples, April 27 - A 37-year-old Italian policeman was killed trying to stop bank robbers getting away in Naples on Monday. The officer was run over and fatally wounded by the robbers after trying to block the vehicle they were in. The incident happened in the high-crime Secondigliano district of the southern Italian port city. Another policeman was injured by the robbers' car. There was a firefight and the robbers were wounded. They were subsequently stopped by other police.