Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 13:54

Rome
Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

 
Rome
Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

 
Lecco
Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

 
Naples
Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Conte signs decree to kick off phase two

Coronavirus: Conte signs decree to kick off phase two

 
Rome
Conte govt okays gradual relaxation of lockdown

Conte govt okays gradual relaxation of lockdown

 
Rome
Epidemic started in north in January, ISS says in update

Epidemic started in north in January, ISS says in update

 
April 24
Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

 

Stadio San Nicola

Nuova ipotesi per gli spareggi: il Bari con le seconde e terze

 

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

 
BariI controlli
Modugno, scende dal treno ed è bloccato dai Cc: aveva una cipolla di eroina

Modugno, scende dal treno ed è bloccato dai Cc: aveva una cipolla di eroina

 
BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
TarantoIl racconto
L'Ilva di Taranto

Io papà operaio ex Ilva tra la pandemia e la cassa

 
FoggiaSanità
Policlinico di Foggia

Foggia, al Policlinico posti esauriti nelle «Aree grigie»

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
LecceNel salento
festa di Sant' Orornzo

Estate 2020 senza Taranta e Sant'Oronzo

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

 

Rome

Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

Premier's office says it will produce protocol on participation

Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

Rome, April 27 - Italy's bishops have protested the government's keeping a ban on Masses even as it eases many restrictions, including on funerals, as coronavirus lockdown is gradually lifted from May 4. The new government decree does not allow gatherings for Masses but only gatherings of up to 15 people for funerals. The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) protested accusing the government of violating freedom to worship, a right guaranteed by Italy's Constitution. The premier's office said late Sunday it had "noted" the CEI's position and a "protocol" would be drawn up in the coming days "that will permit, as soon as possible, the participation of the faithful in liturgical celebrations in conditions of maximum security". This will mean wearing facemasks and keeping a safe social distance. But the government's technical and scientific committee spoke of "critical issues that cannot be eliminated" and said the earliest date for a possible rethink would be May 25.

