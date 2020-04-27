Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 10:00

Rome
Rome

Coronavirus: Conte signs decree to kick off phase two

New measures will be adapted to the contagion curve says premier

Coronavirus: Conte signs decree to kick off phase two

Rome, April 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte announced that "phase two is starting, now it's time to live together with the virus" during a press conference from his office at Palazzo Chigi. "The responsible conduct of every one of us will be fundamentally important," he said. "One must never get too close, the safety distance must be at least one metre. "If we do not abide by the precautions, the (contagion) curve will go back up, deaths will increase and we will have irreversible damage for our economy. "If you love Italy, keep your distance," explained the premier after signing the DPCM decree to gradually relax Italy's coronavirus lockdown. "The phase two that starts on May 4 will be adapted to how the contagion curve goes. "Value added tax will be scrapped on facemasks in the next decree. "The price will be blocked at 50 cents. "Together with the whole team of ministers, won't back down in working for the recovery, to change everything that is not right. "The (EU) Recovery Fund is a step forward. The aim is to translate this principle into technical, working terms, offering an immediate instrument while avoiding the creation of additional debt for those, like Italy, who have a high debt". The premier said interventions for businesses were being studied. "Italy will not get going again until business gets going again," he said. "We are experimenting with the possibility of an automatic renewal for those who have had the 600-euro bonus (for people left without income because of the emergency). "In the next decree, there will be more aid for business. "The aim is not to have more benefits but more people in employment. "We will allow people to return to their own domicile or residence (if they were previously unable to because of the lockdown). "We are allowing access to public parks and gardens, but the security distances and precautions must be respected. "From May 4 takeaway restaurant services are authorized. "It will be possible to enter (the restaurant) one at a time and the food must be consumed at home. "The reopening of companies is allowed on the condition that security protocols are respected. "There will be a security protocol for transport companies too. He added that "on May 18 retail outlets will reopen as well as exhibitions, museums and team sport training sessions". In a message on Facebook, Health Minister Roberto Speranza gave thanks for the "sacrifices of the men and women of our country who are finally bringing down the contagion curve. "That is why we can start a new phase, with prudence, as of May 4. "Our guiding principle has been, and will always be, to protect people's health. "In the new phase, once again, a sense of responsibility is the key to winning this battle. "Together, we will do it".

