Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 09:59

Rome
Rome
Rome
April 24
Rome
Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Genoa
Genoa
Rome

Conte govt okays gradual relaxation of lockdown

Production activities, parks to reopen May 4, shops May 18

Conte govt okays gradual relaxation of lockdown

Rome, April 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree gradually relaxing the stringent lockdown measures his government has imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Production activities will resume and parks will reopen so people can go for a stroll on May 4, while public works worksites and export-oriented businesses have been given the green light to return to work today. Employers must make sure workplaces are sanitised and staff are able to keep a safe distance from each other. People will also be allowed out to visit relatives from May 4, but they will have to wear facemasks and big family gatherings are not permitted. Athletes will be able to resume training for individual sports from May 4 but team-sport training will not recommence before May 18. Shops will be able to reopen on May 18, along with museums and libraries. During the lockdown only shops selling food and other essential goods have been allowed to stay open. Bars, restaurants, barbers and beauty parlours will have to wait until June 1 to open, although food outlets will be able to provide takeaway services from May 4. Conte said Italy's schools will not reopen before September. It will be possible to hold funerals, but the Italian church masses has not been given the OK to resume Masses. This caused the Italian bishops conference to complain that the right to practice one's religion was being impaired, but the government subsequently said it was studying a protocol for Mass.

