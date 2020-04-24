Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

April 24 - The Civil Protection Department said that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy fell for the fifth straight day on Friday, dropping to 106,527, 321 fewer than Thursday. The number of victims from the coronavirus in Italy is now 25,969, up 420 on Thursday. Thursday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths here was 464. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy has gone past the 60,000 mark. They now number 60,498, some 2,992 more than Thursday. That compares to Thursday's rise of 3,033.