Venerdì 24 Aprile 2020 | 20:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Epidemic started in north in January, ISS says in update

Epidemic started in north in January, ISS says in update

 
April 24
Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

 
Rome
New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

 
Rome
Self-certification only for inter-regional travel in phase 2

Self-certification only for inter-regional travel in phase 2

 
Rome
Cabinet approves its DEF economic blueprint (8)

Cabinet approves its DEF economic blueprint (8)

 
Genoa
Coronavirus: Genoa may set up restaurants in piazzas - Bucci (3)

Coronavirus: Genoa may set up restaurants in piazzas - Bucci (3)

 
Genoa
Extraordinary is ordinary with Genoa bridge says Bucci (4)

Extraordinary is ordinary with Genoa bridge says Bucci (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert

Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Immunity test to be chosen April 29

Coronavirus: Immunity test to be chosen April 29

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
L’avvocato Mattia Grassani

Bari, parla Grassani «Mini torneo a 4 si vince solo in campo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaControlli dei Cc
San Marco in Lamis, festeggiano 18esimo compleanno in garage: multati ragazzi

San Marco in Lamis, festeggiano 18esimo compleanno in garage: multati ragazzi

 
PotenzaNella zona rossa
Virus, Basilicata laboratorio: a Moliterno via al doppio esame a tappeto «tampone e test sierologico»

Virus, Basilicata laboratorio nazionale: a Moliterno via al doppio esame a tappeto «tampone e test sierologico»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Tar sospende fino a ottobre ordinanza sindaco Taranto su emissioni

Mittal, Tar sospende fino a ottobre ordinanza sindaco Taranto su emissioni

 
Baril'indagine
Coronavirus, pronti 5mila test rapidi per il personale della Asl Bari

Coronavirus, pronti 5mila test rapidi per personale Asl Bari Foggia, al Riuniti terapie con ossigeno e ozono

 
Materain basilicata
Matera, nel silenzio risuona «Vivo per lei»: ecco la città deserta a poche ore dal ponte del 25 aprile

Matera, nel silenzio risuona «Vivo per lei»: ecco la città deserta a poche ore dal ponte del 25 aprile

 
Leccecoronavirus
Soleto, anziani morti nella Rsa: ci sono i primi tre indagati

Soleto, anziani morti nella Rsa: ci sono i primi tre indagati

 
Brindisisanità
Brindisi, realizzato in 20 giorni nuovo reparto Terapia intensiva al Perrino. Fdi: vergognosa passerella

Brindisi, realizzato in 20 giorni nuovo reparto Terapia intensiva al Perrino
Fdi: vergognosa passerella

 
BatSAGGISTICA
Oronzo Cilli

Un barlettano premiato nel nome di Tolkien

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia: 109 contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, 59 nel Barese. Altri 10 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia: 109 contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, 59 nel Barese. Altri 10 decessi

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

Costa Deliziosa, ecco la manovra con cui il comandante di Monopoli ha sfidato virus e burrasca

Costa Deliziosa, ecco la manovra con cui il comandante di Monopoli ha sfidato virus e burrasca

Scendono i ricoveri: la Puglia cambia strategia, solo 3 ospedali anti-Covid

Scendono i ricoveri: la Puglia cambia strategia, solo 3 ospedali anti-Covid

April 24

Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

Deaths up by 420, recoveries pass 60,000 mark

Coronavirus: No. of infected down for fifth straight day

April 24 - The Civil Protection Department said that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy fell for the fifth straight day on Friday, dropping to 106,527, 321 fewer than Thursday. The number of victims from the coronavirus in Italy is now 25,969, up 420 on Thursday. Thursday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths here was 464. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy has gone past the 60,000 mark. They now number 60,498, some 2,992 more than Thursday. That compares to Thursday's rise of 3,033.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati