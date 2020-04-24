Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150
Rome
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 150 as another physician died Friday, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. The latest casualty is Gianbattista Perego, a family doctor. The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front lines.
