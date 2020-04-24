New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150
Rome
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - An upcoming government decree will lift VAT on facemasks and other PPE, sources said Friday. It may also set aside one billion euros for proposals from parliament on fighting the coronavirus emergency, the sources said. The decree is expected to be approved by the end of the month.
