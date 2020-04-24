Venerdì 24 Aprile 2020 | 18:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

 
Rome
New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

 
Rome
Self-certification only for inter-regional travel in phase 2

Self-certification only for inter-regional travel in phase 2

 
Rome
Cabinet approves its DEF economic blueprint (8)

Cabinet approves its DEF economic blueprint (8)

 
Genoa
Coronavirus: Genoa may set up restaurants in piazzas - Bucci (3)

Coronavirus: Genoa may set up restaurants in piazzas - Bucci (3)

 
Genoa
Extraordinary is ordinary with Genoa bridge says Bucci (4)

Extraordinary is ordinary with Genoa bridge says Bucci (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert

Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Immunity test to be chosen April 29

Coronavirus: Immunity test to be chosen April 29

 
Rome
Coronavirus: CO2 drops 35% in 2 mts, as much as 10-yr target (3)

Coronavirus: CO2 drops 35% in 2 mts, as much as 10-yr target (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus won't affect Italy's credit reliability-Moody's (3)

Coronavirus won't affect Italy's credit reliability-Moody's (3)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
L’avvocato Mattia Grassani

Bari, parla Grassani «Mini torneo a 4 si vince solo in campo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaNella zona rossa
Virus, Basilicata laboratorio: a Moliterno via al doppio esame a tappeto «tampone e test sierologico»

Virus, Basilicata laboratorio nazionale: a Moliterno via al doppio esame a tappeto «tampone e test sierologico»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Tar sospende fino a ottobre ordinanza sindaco Taranto su emissioni

Mittal, Tar sospende fino a ottobre ordinanza sindaco Taranto su emissioni

 
Foggiale cure
Foggia, Policlinico Riuniti primo in Puglia a utilizzare ossigeno-ozono terapia contro il Covid-19

Foggia, Policlinico Riuniti primo in Puglia a utilizzare ossigeno-ozono terapia contro il Covid-19

 
Baril'indagine
Coronavirus, pronti 5mila test rapidi per il personale della Asl Bari

Coronavirus, pronti 5mila test rapidi per personale Asl Bari Foggia, al Riuniti terapie con ossigeno e ozono

 
Materain basilicata
Matera, nel silenzio risuona «Vivo per lei»: ecco la città deserta a poche ore dal ponte del 25 aprile

Matera, nel silenzio risuona «Vivo per lei»: ecco la città deserta a poche ore dal ponte del 25 aprile

 
Leccecoronavirus
Soleto, anziani morti nella Rsa: ci sono i primi tre indagati

Soleto, anziani morti nella Rsa: ci sono i primi tre indagati

 
Brindisisanità
Brindisi, realizzato in 20 giorni nuovo reparto Terapia Intensiva all'ospedale Perrino

Brindisi, realizzato in 20 giorni nuovo reparto Terapia Intensiva all'ospedale Perrino

 
BatSAGGISTICA
Oronzo Cilli

Un barlettano premiato nel nome di Tolkien

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia: 109 contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, 59 nel Barese. Altri 10 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia: 109 contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, 59 nel Barese. Altri 10 decessi

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

Costa Deliziosa, ecco la manovra con cui il comandante di Monopoli ha sfidato virus e burrasca

Costa Deliziosa, ecco la manovra con cui il comandante di Monopoli ha sfidato virus e burrasca

Scendono i ricoveri: la Puglia cambia strategia, solo 3 ospedali anti-Covid

Scendono i ricoveri: la Puglia cambia strategia, solo 3 ospedali anti-Covid

Rome

New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

1 bn to be set aside for parliament's COVID-19 proposals

New decree to lift VAT on facemasks (3)

Rome, April 24 - An upcoming government decree will lift VAT on facemasks and other PPE, sources said Friday. It may also set aside one billion euros for proposals from parliament on fighting the coronavirus emergency, the sources said. The decree is expected to be approved by the end of the month.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati