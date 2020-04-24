Coronavirus: Milan launches restart plan (3)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150
Milan
24 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 24 - Milan city council on Friday launched a plan to restart the economy after the coronavirus lockdown is eased on May 4. The plan, titled 'Milan 2020, a strategy for adaptation', will redefine the use of streets and public spaces; boost mobility on foot and by bike; and "rediscover the dimension of the quarter to live the city in a different way," without the danger of creating public gatherings. Mayor Beppe Sala called the plan "ambitious" and said the contribution of citizens was essential to its success.
