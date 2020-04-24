Self-certification only for inter-regional travel in phase 2

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 150
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - Self-certification will only be needed to travel from one region to another after lockdown is eased in phase two of the coronavirus emergency on May 4, sources said Friday. Currently such forms, in which people state their region for being out, are needed to travel between municipalities and provinces. But inter-regional travel will still only be allowed upon proof of valid health, work or other essential reasons, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su