Coronavirus: Genoa may set up restaurants in piazzas - Bucci (3)

Genoa, April 24 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci told ANSA Friday the city is thinking of setting up restaurants in large piazzas as part of effort to relaunch the economy after the coronavirus lockdown. "Perhaps a piazza in every municipality or in every macro zone of the city, with the kitchens of locales on the perimeter and a space to consume the meals, as if it were an urban village feast, but with the due precautions and distances," he said. Bucci said Genoa wants to be ready when Italy's lockdown is eased on May 4.