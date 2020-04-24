Extraordinary is ordinary with Genoa bridge says Bucci (4)

Genoa, April 24 - Genoa Mayor and Commissioner for the Reconstruction of the New Polcevera Bridge Marco Bucci told ANSA Friday that "the extraordinary has become ordinary in Genoa" with the swift construction of Renzo Piano's bridge replacing one that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people. He said the Genoa model "is a model for the country that tells us that things cane be done, and done well, by applying brains, technological knowhow and industry". When it is completed shortly the new bridge will have taken less than nine months to build. Genoa native Piano's design features huge sails to reflect the northwestern port city's maritime heritage.