Cabinet approves its DEF economic blueprint (8)

Rome, April 24 - Cabinet on Friday approved the government's economic and financial blueprint, the DEF, containing extraordinary measures to stem the coronavirus emergency. The DEF draft said that without the "black swan" off the virus, Italian GDP would have risen by 0.6% this year. It said incomes will fall 5.7% this year but recover next year. The draft contained privatisations worth some three billion euros, or 0.2% of GDP. It said consumer spending would fall 7.2% this year, with investments plummeting. It said there would soon be a new government decree with a "drastic simplification" in "sectors crucial for boosting investments such as public tenders, construction, commerce and controls". Cabinet Secretary Riccardo Fraccaro said the variation form the planned budget would be 55 billion euros and would push the budget deficit to 10.4% of GDP. The DEF is the basis for the annual budget. Sources said that on the basis of the DEF, this year's budget would be a "maxi maneuver of some 150 billion euros".