Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert
Rome
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - There were hundreds of cases of people with coronavirus symptoms in Lombardy before February, expert Stefano Merler of the Kesler Institute said Friday. "I believe that there were multiple introductions of the virus, and that explains why we found ourselves with hundreds of cases on February 20," he said. Lombardy is by far the worst hit Italian region in the virus emergency, with about half the total cases and victims.
