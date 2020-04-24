Coronavirus: Immunity test to be chosen April 29

Coronavirus: 100s of cases in Lombardy before Feb - expert
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - An immunity test for the coronavirus will be chosen on April 29, Higher Health Council (CSS) President Franco Locatelli said Friday. "On April 29 there will be the ranking of the serum tests and the adjudication of the one selected for the prevalence study on the national territory," he said. This will be a key stage in defeating the virus, he said.
