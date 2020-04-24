Coronavirus: CO2 drops 35% in 2 mts, as much as 10-yr target (3)

Rome, April 24 - Italy's CO2 levels have plummeted due to the coronavirus emergency and lockdown, Italy for Climate said in a report out Friday. In two months emissions have dropped 35%, very close to the 10-yera target for cutting CO2 emissions, said the report, titled "Lockdown Effects on CO2 Emissions in Italy, first yearly analysis". But it warned that emissions will boom next year without extraordinary measures for a green recovery.