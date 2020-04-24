Coronavirus won't affect Italy's credit reliability-Moody's (3)

Rome, April 24 - Moody's Investors Service said Friday that "although the coronavirus pandemic is causing a grave economic shock which will push Italian public debt to reach record levels this year, the country's credit trustworthiness should remain substantially unaltered given the temporary nature of the recession and the low costs of financing (the debt)". Moody's said its report "does not constitute" any evaluation of Italy's rating. Italy's public debt is projected to rise to over 150% of GDP this year.