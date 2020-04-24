Coronavirus: Solidarity won at EU summit - Gentiloni (6)

Brussels, April 24 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that solidarity had "won" at Thursday's EU summit that agreed on a recovery fund for the coronavirus crisis but postponed a decision on whether to use grants or loans to help countries respond to the economic emergency. "A few weeks ago it would have been unthinkable to decide to have a common fund for the recovery," said the former Italian premier. "There is a common European response that is being delineated, it is a victory for solidarity." But Gentiloni warned "the fund is needed now and not in two years time" and said it should be composed of 30/40-year loans" as well as "direct grants" needed to "avert the possibility that we emerge from this crisis with winners and losers". On the domestic front, opposition rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni urged the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to "vote with us against the use of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM, bailout fund)". She said the M5S's partners in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) "want to humiliate you" on using the ESM.