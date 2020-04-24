COVID-19 curve has dropped but caution needed says Speranza

Rome, April 24 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that the coronavirus infection curve "has dropped, we can look to the future with confidence, but with caution too". He said "the virus is still circulating, we mustn't think that the battle has been won". Higher Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro said "the epidemiological situation has markedly improved" and the number of COVID-19 cases "is dropping everywhere" with a contagion index falling to 0.2-0.7, but "prudence" was still needed on reopening after lockdown. The hospital at Codogno, in Lombardy, where Italy's first coronavirus patient was treated two months ago, meanwhile, reconverted its orthopaedical ward, which had been used to house virus patients, into a COVID-free ward.