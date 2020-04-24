Coronavirus: Cops raid another care home in Milan area

Milan, April 24 - Italian police on Friday raided a care home near Milan amid probes across Lombardy into the allegedly negligent manslaughter deaths of hundreds of elderly residents from the coronavirus. The Carabinieri searched the offices of the care home at Mombretto di Mediglia, at the centre of a probe by Lodi prosecutors into deaths at the facility. Meanwhile more people were placed under investigation in a probe into the Pio Albergo Trivulzio home in Milan, the first to be probed. More managers and staff at the home are now being probed along with General Manager Giuseppe Calicchio, in the Milan probe into causing an epidemic and culpable manslaughter. The Trivulzio stopped publishing its daily bulletin on the sick five days ago. Some operators said "the elderly are still dying and patients are still being moved between wards".