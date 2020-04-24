Conte welcomes coronavirus-response progress at EU summit (4)

Rome, April 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has welcomed the outcome of Thursday's EU summit, held via video conference, on the bloc's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus crisis. European leaders agreed to set up a recovery fund tied to the EU's multi-year budget and confirmed 540bn euros of support that will be distributed via existing mechanisms from 1 June. The European Commission will now draft a plan on how the recovery fund will be financed, which will be discussed at another video summit on May 6. Conte and other southern European nations have been pressing for the fund to be financed by common EU euro bonds but the Netherlands and Germany have opposed this. Conte said that "great progress, unthinkable a few weeks ago" had been made. "(There will be) a plan for the Recovery Fund by May 6," said Conte. "It will have to be of a sufficient size and allow the countries, above all those hit most hard, to be able to protect their social-economic fabric".