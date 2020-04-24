Venerdì 24 Aprile 2020 | 13:05

Rome
Spain passes 22,000 coronavirus deaths, 46,000 in USA

Rome
Conte welcomes coronavirus-response progress at EU summit (4)

Rome
ANSA/ Coronavirus: Borrelli says data 'particularly comforting'

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851

Rome
Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

Rome
Coronavirus: New decree to include 10 bn for businesses (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Remote working the norm in phase two too - govt

Milan
Coronavirus: Resumption will be hard says La Scala (3)

Rome
Self-employed earned over double payroll workers in 2018 (3)

Rome
Di Maio slams Feltri's 'senseless' criticism of southerners (2)

Turin
Soccer: Juve chairman hails UEFA cash injection (2)

serie c
L’avvocato Mattia Grassani

Bari, parla Grassani «Mini torneo a 4 si vince solo in campo»

 

Bariconvivere con l'emergenza
Locali, luci riaccese «Sarà l’ultima volta»

Leccel'iniziativa
Salento, carabinieri-postini consegnano pc e tablet ad alunni bisognosi

Brindisisanità
Brindisi, realizzato in 20 giorni nuovo reparto Terapia Intensiva all'ospedale Perrino

Tarantol'emergenza
Taranto, «I Comuni non possonochiudere le edicole»

BatSAGGISTICA
Oronzo Cilli

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, 4 contagi nelle ultime 24 ore su 515 tamponi analizzati

FoggiaLA STORIA
Giuseppe Pio al lavoro

Materaanti Covid-19
App per covid19

Rome

Conte welcomes coronavirus-response progress at EU summit (4)

Plan for Recovery Fund set to be discussed May 6

Rome, April 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has welcomed the outcome of Thursday's EU summit, held via video conference, on the bloc's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus crisis. European leaders agreed to set up a recovery fund tied to the EU's multi-year budget and confirmed 540bn euros of support that will be distributed via existing mechanisms from 1 June. The European Commission will now draft a plan on how the recovery fund will be financed, which will be discussed at another video summit on May 6. Conte and other southern European nations have been pressing for the fund to be financed by common EU euro bonds but the Netherlands and Germany have opposed this. Conte said that "great progress, unthinkable a few weeks ago" had been made. "(There will be) a plan for the Recovery Fund by May 6," said Conte. "It will have to be of a sufficient size and allow the countries, above all those hit most hard, to be able to protect their social-economic fabric".

