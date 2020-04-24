Conte welcomes coronavirus-response progress at EU summit (4)

Spain passes 22,000 coronavirus deaths, 46,000 in USA
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Locali, a Bari luci riaccese «Ma sarà l’ultima volta». Mercoledì la consegna delle chiavi a Decaro
i più letti
Rome
24 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has welcomed the outcome of Thursday's EU summit, held via video conference, on the bloc's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus crisis. European leaders agreed to set up a recovery fund tied to the EU's multi-year budget and confirmed 540bn euros of support that will be distributed via existing mechanisms from 1 June. The European Commission will now draft a plan on how the recovery fund will be financed, which will be discussed at another video summit on May 6. Conte and other southern European nations have been pressing for the fund to be financed by common EU euro bonds but the Netherlands and Germany have opposed this. Conte said that "great progress, unthinkable a few weeks ago" had been made. "(There will be) a plan for the Recovery Fund by May 6," said Conte. "It will have to be of a sufficient size and allow the countries, above all those hit most hard, to be able to protect their social-economic fabric".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su