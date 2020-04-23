Giovedì 23 Aprile 2020 | 19:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851

Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851

 
Rome
Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

 
Rome
Coronavirus: New decree to include 10 bn for businesses (2)

Coronavirus: New decree to include 10 bn for businesses (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Remote working the norm in phase two too - govt

Coronavirus: Remote working the norm in phase two too - govt

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Resumption will be hard says La Scala (3)

Coronavirus: Resumption will be hard says La Scala (3)

 
Rome
Self-employed earned over double payroll workers in 2018 (3)

Self-employed earned over double payroll workers in 2018 (3)

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Feltri's 'senseless' criticism of southerners (2)

Di Maio slams Feltri's 'senseless' criticism of southerners (2)

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve chairman hails UEFA cash injection (2)

Soccer: Juve chairman hails UEFA cash injection (2)

 
Rome
Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)

Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)

 
Catanzaro
15 healthcare clock-in cheats suspended (2)

15 healthcare clock-in cheats suspended (2)

 
Rome
Coronovirus: Govt to ask for 55 bn euro deficit variation (2)

Coronovirus: Govt to ask for 55 bn euro deficit variation (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Beppe Scienza e Vincenzo Vivarini

Bari e Monopoli d’assalto: scatta la santa alleanza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, incontro in Prefettura su misure economiche

Potenza, incontro in Prefettura su misure economiche

 
Tarantocontrolli della polizia
Taranto, avevano hashish e marijuana in casa: un arresto ed una denuncia

Taranto, avevano hashish e marijuana in casa: un arresto ed una denuncia

 
Barila nota
Bari, tamponi al personale del Policlinico, insorge l’università di Medicina: «Devono proseguire»

Bari, tamponi al personale del Policlinico, insorge l’università di Medicina: «Devono proseguire»

 
Leccemare
Salento, le spiagge di Salve aperte alle persone affette da autismo

Salento, le spiagge di Salve aperte alle persone affette da autismo

 
Foggiail racconto
Foggia, matrimonio con mascherina e guanti al tempo del Coronavirus

Foggia, matrimonio con mascherina e guanti al tempo del Coronavirus

 
Materaanti Covid-19
App per covid19

Coronavirus, fase 2: «app» materana monitorerà i lavoratori

 
BatIl caso
Emilia Lacerenza

Barletta, addio ad Emilia Lacerenza mamma gentile e coraggiosa

 
Homeemergenza coronavirus
Bìrindisi, anziani morti nella Rsa «Il focolare»: Procura delega indagini al Nas

Brindisi, anziani morti nella Rsa «Il focolare»: Procura delega indagini al Nas

 

i più letti

Vittorio Feltri attacca di nuovo il Sud in tv: «I meridionali sono inferiori»

Vittorio Feltri attacca di nuovo il Sud in tv: «I meridionali sono inferiori»

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

La Casa di Carta in Italia, Tokyo: «Ciao Roma»

Puglia, 11 morti per Coronavirus. Salgono i contagi: 108 nuovi casi

Puglia, 11 morti per Coronavirus. Salgono i contagi: 108 nuovi casi. Lopalco: «Tamponi cumulativi, curva è in discesa»

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

Bari, ladri scatenati a Poggiofranco: saccheggiati enoteca, bar, panificio, edicola e fioraio

La Casa di Carta, il ballo scatenato di Nairobi e Tokyo

La Casa di Carta, ballo scatenato Nairobi Tokyo in sala trucco

Rome

Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

Prefects get OK to ignore cemetery limits for COVID-19 dead

Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

Rome, April 23 - Italy is set to overhaul its working and transport norms to make sure it is still as safe as possible from the coronavirus even after phase two begins with the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 4. Facemasks and other protective gear will still be the norm at all workplaces and on all public transport, government sources said Thursday. Wearing facemasks and gloves for the duration of flights will be made compulsory during phase two of the coronavirus emergency, transport ministry sources said Thursday. They also said ticket checks on trains and buses would no longer be carried out. Different fare rates will be possible at different times of the day as well as one-way walking rules in stations. Workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said facemasks should be obligatory in all common spaces at work during phase two, as well as on public transport. Remote working will be the norm in phase two of the coronavirus emergency too, Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone told unions Thursday. Even after the lockdown is eased on May 4, she said, remote working would be "routine" in organizing shifts. Dadone was speaking about how workers will operate essential public services. At least 30% of workers would still work from their homes, even when work gets back into full swing, Dadone told the unions. Prefects will be able to ignore current cemetery limits to cope with an overload in coronavirus deaths, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday. Borrelli said in his new ordinance that demand for grave places and tombs far outstripped current capacity.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati