Italy set for work, transport overhaul in phase 2

Rome, April 23 - Italy is set to overhaul its working and transport norms to make sure it is still as safe as possible from the coronavirus even after phase two begins with the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 4. Facemasks and other protective gear will still be the norm at all workplaces and on all public transport, government sources said Thursday. Wearing facemasks and gloves for the duration of flights will be made compulsory during phase two of the coronavirus emergency, transport ministry sources said Thursday. They also said ticket checks on trains and buses would no longer be carried out. Different fare rates will be possible at different times of the day as well as one-way walking rules in stations. Workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said facemasks should be obligatory in all common spaces at work during phase two, as well as on public transport. Remote working will be the norm in phase two of the coronavirus emergency too, Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone told unions Thursday. Even after the lockdown is eased on May 4, she said, remote working would be "routine" in organizing shifts. Dadone was speaking about how workers will operate essential public services. At least 30% of workers would still work from their homes, even when work gets back into full swing, Dadone told the unions. Prefects will be able to ignore current cemetery limits to cope with an overload in coronavirus deaths, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday. Borrelli said in his new ordinance that demand for grave places and tombs far outstripped current capacity.