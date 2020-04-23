Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851

Rome, April 23 - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 106,848 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 851 fewer than Wednesday. It was the fourth straight daily drop and the biggest since the start of the emergency. The department said 57,576 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, a record rise of 3,033. The previous record was Wednesday's daily rise of 2,943. It said 25,549 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 464. That compares to Wednesday's increase of 437.