Coronavirus: Resumption will be hard says La Scala (3)

Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851
23 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 23 - It will be "very difficult" to resume normal activities after the coronavirus lockdown is eased on May 4, La Scala Superintendent Dominique Meyer said Thursday. Meyer wrote a letter to staff assuring them that he was working on a daily basis to find solutions at this "dramatic" time. He said the reopening of the storied opera house will have to be "exemplary" and "visible all over the world".
