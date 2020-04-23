Coronavirus: Remote working the norm in phase two too - govt

Rome, April 23 - Remote working will be the norm in phase two of the coronavirus emergency too, Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone told unions Thursday. Even after the lockdown is eased on May 4, she said, remote working would be "routine" in organizing shifts. Dadone was speaking about how workers will provide essential public services. She said that even when work gets back into full swing, remote working would be the norm for at least 30% of workers.