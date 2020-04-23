Coronavirus: New decree to include 10 bn for businesses (2)

Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy down 851
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - An upcoming government decree to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus will include 10 billion euros in aid to small firms and 13 billion for 'social buffers', sources said Thursday. Another 12 billion will go to firms who are owed money by the public administration, the sources said.
