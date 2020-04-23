Self-employed earned over double payroll workers in 2018 (3)

Rome, April 23 - Italy's self-employed workers earned more than double what payroll workers took home in 2018, the economy ministry said Thursday. The self-employed picked up an average 46,240 euros that year while the owners of one-person firms got 20,940 euros. The average income declared by payroll workers was 20,820 euros and that of pensioners was 17,870 euros. Some 44% of incomes were under 15,000 euros in 2018, the ministry added.