Soccer: Juve chairman hails UEFA cash injection (2)

Turin
23 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 23 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli on Thursday hailed a 70 million euro cash injection from UEFA to clubs who supplied players to national teams. Agnelli, who is also head of the European Clubs Association (ECA), said the contribution provided much needed liquidity at a time of "existential threat" for clubs amid the coronavirus emergency.
