15 healthcare clock-in cheats suspended (2)

Catanzaro, April 23 - Some 15 alledged clock-in cheats were suspended Thursday at a hospital and the local health agency (ASL) in Catanzaro in Calabria. Some 57 people in all were placed under investigation in the probe. The alleged cheats clocked in and then instead of going into work, went about their own business, police said. The 15 people have received bans ranging from three months to a year.