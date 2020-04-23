Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)
Rome
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - A gangmastering couple who allegedly worked migrant farm hands 10 hours a day for four euros an hour were arrested in Latina south of Rome on Thursday. The couple, who worked the labourers 25 days a month, were arrested on charges of exploiting workers.
