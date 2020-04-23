Coronavirus: Priest who said Mass gets Almoner's solidarity

Vatican City, April 23 - A priest who said Mass in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown only to see police break up the service on Wednesday received the solidarity of Papal Almoner Konrad Krajewsky, sources said Thursday. Krajewsky phoned Father Lino Viola, parish priest at Gallignano near Cremona, to voice his "solidarity and prayer for you", the sources said. Father Viola has refused to apologise for the Mass even though his diocese said he was wrong to celebrate it amid a ban on public gatherings. A top Vatican cardinal on Tuesday slammed the police for breaking up the Sunday Mass. "No authority is allowed to interrupt the Mass," said Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.