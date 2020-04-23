Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to 13

Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, anziani morti nella Rsa «Il focolare»: Procura delega indagini al Nas
i più letti
Puglia, 11 morti per Coronavirus. Salgono i contagi: 108 nuovi casi. Lopalco: «Tamponi cumulativi, curva è in discesa»
Rome
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's pharmacists rose to 13 as another two have died, the federation of pharmacists guilds FOFI said Thursday. The latest casualties were Angela Casotti, who worked in a pharmacy at Fidenza, and Mauro Toccaceli, who co-owned a pharmacy at Limbiate near Milan.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su