Prefects get OK to ignore cemetery limits for COVID-19 dead (2)

Rome
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - Prefects will be able to ignore current cemetery limits to cope with an overload in coronavirus deaths, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday. Borrelli said in his new ordinance that demand for grave places and tombs far outstripped current capacity.
