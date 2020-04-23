Coronovirus: Govt to ask for 55 bn euro deficit variation (2)

Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)
Rome
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - The government is gearing to ask parliament to approve a deficit variation of 55 billion euros to face the economic consequences of the coronavirus emergency, various sources said Thursday. This would push the 2020 budget deficit beyond 10%, they said.
