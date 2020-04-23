Pope prays for jobless families, victims of loansharks (2)

Couple of gangmasters arrested for exploiting farm hands (2)
Vatican City
23 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 23 - Pope Francis said at morning Mass in the Vatican Thursday that he was praying for families who are out of work in the coronavirus emergency and those who fall victim to loansharks. On his name day, St George's Day, the former Jorge Mario Bergoglio also donated ventilators to three hospitals.
