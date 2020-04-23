Giovedì 23 Aprile 2020 | 15:12

Rome

Coronavirus: Street drug pushing down, Web sales up - ISS

Lockdown luring users from rave pills to opioids says institute

Coronavirus: Street drug pushing down, Web sales up - ISS

Rome, April 23 - Drug pushing on Italian streets has fallen during the coronavirus lockdown but Web sales of narcotics are booming, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. The ISS said social distancing norms "have caused a significant fall in the distribution of drugs on the streets" but this had opened up "chances for consumers to resort to the illicit market of the dark Web". Drug users are also turning from "Saturday night rave pills" to "more solitary drugs" like synthetic opioids and other such narcotics, the institute said.

