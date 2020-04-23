Giovedì 23 Aprile 2020 | 13:10

Rome

Coronavirus: Human testing of vaccine in Italy this summer

European consortium includes firm south of Rome

Coronavirus: Human testing of vaccine in Italy this summer

Rome, April 23 - Human testing of a coronavirus vaccine will start in Italy this summer, sources at the companies involved said Thursday. The announcement was made by a European consortium of ReiThera at Pomezia south of Rome, Leukocare of Munich and Univercells of Brussels. "Currently ReiThera is carrying out preparatory activities to start clinical testing in Italy during the summer of 2020," the consortium said. "Large-scale production will be started immediately afterwards".

