Salvini announces 'national reconstruction' plan (3)

Rome, April 22 - Centre-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday announced a "grand national reconstruction plan" for the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. The League party leader said that, due to lack of dialogue on the part of the government, the opposition was "doing so with all the associations of businesses, from agriculture to tourism, to the productive enterprises, looking at what is happening in other European countries". Salvini said "we must reopen: every day that passes (in lockdown) is a day wasted for reconstruction". The opposition leader said that Premier Giuseppe Conte's "will for dialogue is equal to zero".