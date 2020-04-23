Facemasks compulsory on flights in phase two - draft decree

Coronavirus: Human testing of vaccine in Italy this summer
Rome
23 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 23 - Wearing facemasks and gloves for the duration of flights will be made compulsory during phase two of the coronavirus emergency, according to a draft decree that the transport ministry is working on, sources said Thursday. The draft also said it would be possible for transport companies to suspend ticket checks on trains and buses, the sources said. Different fare rates will be possible at different times of the day, as well as one-way walking rules in stations.
