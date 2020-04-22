Coronavirus: Number of infected down for third straight day

Rome, April 22 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy has fallen for the third straight day. It said 107,699 people are infected with COVID-19, 10 fewer than Tuesday. The daily drop on Tuesday was 528. The department said that there has been a new record rise in the number of people who have recovered, which went up by 2,943 on Wednesday, to a total of 54,543. On Tuesday the rise was 2,723. But the daily death toll remained stubbornly high. The number of victims with the coronavirus in Italy went above 25,000 on Wednesday, rising 437 to 25,085. Tuesday's rise was 543.