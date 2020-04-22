Coronavirus: Number of infected down for third straight day

Mercoledì 22 Aprile 2020 | 20:31

Rome
Rome
New York
Rome
Rome
Naples
Venice
Rome
Turin
Rome
Rome
Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

#Ioballodacasa: la Covid 19 non ferma la voglia di ballare: l'idea da Lecce

Castellaneta, ospedale San Pio verso la rispertura

San Marco in Lamis, 7 positivi in struttura sanitaria: 4 degenti, 2 infermieri e 1 operatore

Basilicata, sarà «sdoppiato» ospedale da campo donato dal Qatar

Bari, assediate in casa dal Coronavirus le coppie e le famiglie «scoppiano»

Bìrindisi, anziani morti nella Rsa «Il focolare»: Procura delega indagini al Nas

Il Green Park di Barletta

mascherine

La Casa di Carta, il ballo scatenato di Nairobi e Tokyo

Puglia, mai così tanti morti per Coronavirus: 25. « Ci sono casi dei giorni scorsi». Anche 55 nuovi contagi

Vittorio Feltri attacca di nuovo il Sud in tv: «I meridionali sono inferiori»

Regione Puglia ferma gli ospedali: «Non fate tamponi a tappeto»

Lopalco promuove la Puglia: «Rallentata la curva del Covid 19 abbiamo impedito il collasso degli ospedali»

Rome

Deaths pass 25,000 mark, new record of almost 3,000 recoveries

Rome, April 22 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy has fallen for the third straight day. It said 107,699 people are infected with COVID-19, 10 fewer than Tuesday. The daily drop on Tuesday was 528. The department said that there has been a new record rise in the number of people who have recovered, which went up by 2,943 on Wednesday, to a total of 54,543. On Tuesday the rise was 2,723. But the daily death toll remained stubbornly high. The number of victims with the coronavirus in Italy went above 25,000 on Wednesday, rising 437 to 25,085. Tuesday's rise was 543.

