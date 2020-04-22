Mercoledì 22 Aprile 2020 | 18:16

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 8% in 2020 - Fitch (2)

Rome
Privacy row over contact tracing app 'singular' says Di Maio (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy set to 'restart' on May 4

Naples
Coronavirus: De Luca OKs pizza home delivery in Campania (2)

Venice
Coronavirus: Facemasks in Veneto even after May 4 - Zaia (2)

Rome
Coronavirus RNA found in Rome, Milan effluent waters (2)

Turin
Coronavirus: Turin film fest to be online (2)

Rome
Mafia bosses not released by Cure Italy decree-Bonafede (2)

Rome
Colao illustrates task force dossier to Conte

Rome
EU united on need for Recovery Fund on summit eve

Milan
Italy's Resistance group slams Liberation Day ceremonies (3)

LEGA PRO
Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

Controffensiva di De Laurentiis: il Bari vuole la serie B sul campo

 

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Bardi: «La Basilicata si prepara alla fase 2»

BariL'allarme
Bari, assediate in casa dal Coronavirus le coppie e le famiglie «scoppiano»

Homeemergenza coronavirus
Bìrindisi, anziani morti nella Rsa «Il focolare»: Procura delega indagini al Nas

TarantoLa denuncia
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal: quarto lavoratore positivo al Covid 19

Foggiamaltempo
Foggia, pioggia e vento abbattono albero su alcune auto: solo danni

BariLa ricerca
Covid 19 Fase 2, ecco le città meglio attrezzate per ripartire secondo EY: tra loro Lecce e Bari

Batsport e tempo libero
Il Green Park di Barletta

Materaemergenza coronavirus
mascherine

Rome

Immuni app will be optional and without sanctions - foreign min

Rome, April 22 - The debate over the alleged breach of privacy in Italy's planned contact tracing app is "singular", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday, pointing out that people are quite happy to be geolocalised on social media. Di Maio also said the Immuni app would be optional and there would not be any sanctions for not using it.

