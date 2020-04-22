Coronavirus: Italy set to 'restart' on May 4
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, in auto con 5mila ricci di mare e 65 chili di «bianchetto»: denunciato titolare pescheria
Miglionico, varata ordinanza che impone utilizzo obbligatorio delle mascherine
i più letti
Puglia, 25 morti per Coronavirus: mai così tanti. «Ci sono casi dei giorni scorsi». Anche 55 nuovi contagi
Lopalco promuove la Puglia: «Rallentata la curva del Covid 19 abbiamo impedito il collasso degli ospedali»
Rome
22 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 22 - Italy will restart most of its productive activities from May 4, apart from some exceptions that will be allowed to restart earlier, on April 27, it was agreed at the premier's office on Wednesday, sources said. Among the exceptions will be the production of farm and industrial machinery, which may be authorized to resume earlier, sources said. The government will discuss the plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown with employers and unions on Wednesday afternoon.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su