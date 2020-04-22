EU united on need for Recovery Fund on summit eve

Rome, April 22 - Europe is united on the need for a Recovery Fund and a multi-year EU budget that finances the economic response to the coronavirus emergency on the eve of Thursday's EU summit, sources said Wednesday. But the amount in the fund, the sectors to finance and the instruments to use are yet to be established, the sources said. The most controversial issue is the division of the Fund between loans and aid. EU members hope the European Commission may be tasked with coming up with a proposal that permits progress in June and July. Meanwhile it was revealed that Premier Giuseppe Conte took part in a min-summit Monday with his German, French, Dutch and Spanish counterparts to ease tensions between northern and southern Europe and try to bring their positions closer together.