Italy's Resistance group slams Liberation Day ceremonies (3)

Milan, April 22 - Italy's WWII partisan group ANPI on Wednesday slammed a decision that authorities will only lay wreaths on Saturday's Liberation day without the presence of the former Resistance fighters. Honorary ANPI President Carlo Smuraglia, 96, called Cabinet Secretary Riccardo Fraccaro's decision "a huge mistake" that had come "like a bolt out of the blue". Smuraglia told ANSA that "laying a wreath without the presence of representatives of the Resistance becomes a merely formal act and makes April 25 a day like any other". The premier's office said, however, that ANPI had "not been excluded in any way" and that Fraccaro's circular to local authorities "simply meant to limit the participation of the authorities and avert gatherings" amid the coronavirus pandemic.