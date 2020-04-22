Coronavirus: UniCredit chief takes 75% pay cut (2)

Milan, April 22 - UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier has taken a 75% pay cut to show solidarity with those hit by the coronavirus emergency, the bank said Wednesday. Mustier will give up around 2.7 million euros, which will be donated to the UniCredit foundation, leaving his 2020 salary at 900,000 euros, it said. The contribution will boost efforts to ease the pandemic's impact on local communities and supply additional resources to health services, UniCredit said.