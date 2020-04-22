Coronavirus: UniCredit chief takes 75% pay cut (2)

Coronavirus: 2 positive women cited for breaking quarantine
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Miglionico, varata ordinanza che impone utilizzo obbligatorio delle mascherine
i più letti
Puglia, 25 morti per Coronavirus: mai così tanti. «Ci sono casi dei giorni scorsi». Anche 55 nuovi contagi
Lopalco promuove la Puglia: «Rallentata la curva del Covid 19 abbiamo impedito il collasso degli ospedali»
Milan
22 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 22 - UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier has taken a 75% pay cut to show solidarity with those hit by the coronavirus emergency, the bank said Wednesday. Mustier will give up around 2.7 million euros, which will be donated to the UniCredit foundation, leaving his 2020 salary at 900,000 euros, it said. The contribution will boost efforts to ease the pandemic's impact on local communities and supply additional resources to health services, UniCredit said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su