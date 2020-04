Coronavirus: 2 positive women cited for breaking quarantine

Rimini, April 22 - Two women who have the coronavirus were cited for breaking quarantine near Rimini on Tuesday morning, police said Wednesday. The two, aged 72 and 51, were caught digging up flowerbeds on the pavement outside their condominium after repeated complaints from neighbours that they were endangering lives. One of them was not even wearing a facemask, police said. The incident took place at Misano Adriatico.