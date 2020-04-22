Mercoledì 22 Aprile 2020 | 13:16

Rimini
Coronavirus: 2 positive women cited for breaking quarantine

Rome
Spread dips, bourse rises (2)

Milan
Coronavirus: UniCredit chief takes 75% pay cut (2)

Rome
Coronavirus isolated in patient's tears

Rome
Cops seize 18 mn in assets from Spada clan (2)

Rome
Industrial turnover down 2.1% in Feb (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: We must restart sport, but in safety -Spadafora

Rome
ANSA/ Coronavirus: OECD and EU sound fake medicines alarm

Rome
Coronavirus: Access to rare-disease medicines being ensured

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope prays for European unity in emergency

Rome
Coronavirus: Record rise of 2,723 recoveries in 24 hours

Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

Controffensiva di De Laurentiis: il Bari vuole la serie B sul campo

 

Potenzabollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 4 nuovi positivi su 570 tamponi e nessuna vittima in 24 h

Batsport e tempo libero
Il Green Park di Barletta

Barletta, gestione impianti sportivi indetta gara d’appalto

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
mascherine

Miglionico, varata ordinanza che impone utilizzo obbligatorio delle mascherine

 
Baricontrolli GDF
Modugno, sorpresi a giocare d'azzardo: 9 cinesi denunciati

Brindisiil raggiro
Brindisi, si spacciavano per «007»: due in manette. Uno è ex poliziotto

Foggiaomicidio
San Severo, litica con connazionale : 20enne della Guinea uccico a coltellate

LecceNel Leccese
Ortelle, trova cadavere insanguinato in casa, pensa a un ladro ma era l fratello morto dopo caduta

TarantoIl virus
Coronavirus, Costa Favolosa a Taranto: l'equipaggio è in quarantena

La Casa di Carta, il ballo scatenato di Nairobi e Tokyo

Puglia, mai così tanti morti per Coronavirus: 25. « Ci sono casi dei giorni scorsi». Anche 55 nuovi contagi

Regione Puglia ferma gli ospedali: «Non fate tamponi a tappeto»

Lopalco promuove la Puglia: «Rallentata la curva del Covid 19 abbiamo impedito il collasso degli ospedali»

Puglia, giù i contagi: oggi 38 casi di Coronavirus e 10 nuovi decessi

Rome

Coronavirus isolated in patient's tears

Eyes potential source of contagion say Spallanzani team

Rome, April 22 - Researchers at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital have isolated the coronavirus in a patient's tears, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study on a woman patient showed that the eyes are not only an entry point for the virus into the body but also "a potential source of contagion", the study said.

