Coronavirus isolated in patient's tears

Coronavirus: 2 positive women cited for breaking quarantine
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Miglionico, varata ordinanza che impone utilizzo obbligatorio delle mascherine
i più letti
Puglia, 25 morti per Coronavirus: mai così tanti. «Ci sono casi dei giorni scorsi». Anche 55 nuovi contagi
Lopalco promuove la Puglia: «Rallentata la curva del Covid 19 abbiamo impedito il collasso degli ospedali»
Rome
22 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 22 - Researchers at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital have isolated the coronavirus in a patient's tears, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study on a woman patient showed that the eyes are not only an entry point for the virus into the body but also "a potential source of contagion", the study said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su