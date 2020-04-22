Coronavirus: Access to rare-disease medicines being ensured

Rome, April 22 - The COVID-19 epidemic has also had an impact on 'ordinary' health care provision. According to a survey by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases (UNIAMO), access to rare-disease medicines is being guaranteed to most patients, although more than half reported problems in planning examinations and check-ups. Between March 5 and April 6, 1,174 questionnaires were completed and collected. The answers represent the needs of people affected by 321 individual pathologies and 156 multiple conditions. According to the analysis, 52% of participants have quit or suspended their planned therapies (46% of the suspensions were on the advice of doctors at specialist or general medicine centres or pediatricians). Furthermore, for the period up to March 23, 54% reported problems continuing their planned therapy. One reassuring element is that, already at the end of March, home delivery of medicines was being guaranteed (for 80% of those who needed this). Other needs highlighted by the survey regarded information (38) and psychological support (11%).